Pizza delivery driver swept away by Baakens River
Frantic search for 59-year-old who went missing in Third Avenue dip area ends with discovery of his body
The search for a Gqeberha pizza delivery driver ended tragically on Wednesday morning when police divers found his body in the Baakens River.
The incident spurred the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and safety and security directorate to again urge people to take extra precautions around low-lying bridges and bodies of water after heavy downpours over the past week...
