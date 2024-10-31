News

PE Women’s Club continues legacy with bursary fund

R2.5m from the closed association’s assets donated to NMU to fund female postgrad students

By Simtembile Mgidi - 31 October 2024

With more than eight decades of commitment to community upliftment, the Port Elizabeth Women’s Club has added to its legacy with a multimillion-rand bursary fund at Nelson Mandela University.

Master of philosophy and Maritime Studies student Hazel Nciweni became the deserving inaugural recipient of the full scholarship at the NMU Ocean Sciences Campus on Tuesday...

