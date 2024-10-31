Girl, 4, slips and drowns as mom grabs other falling child
In a fleeting yet terrifying moment, a Gqeberha mother caught her little girl before she fell into a river, but in a cruel twist of fate her other child slipped off her back and was swept away by the raging current.
The Jacksonville woman had been crossing the river with her two toddlers on Tuesday — carrying one on her chest and the other on her back — when the three-year-old girl in front started to slip. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.