Bongani Fassie defends himself over brawl claims

31 October 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Bongani Fassie rejects claims he got into a brawl due to being intoxicated.
Image: Instagram/ Bongani Fassie

Bongani Fassie has rejected allegations he got into a brawl due to being intoxicated..

ZiMoja reported the singer and producer, who was allegedly inebriated, got into a scuffle in a nightclub that allegedly resulted in him being beaten up and bleeding heavily.

Bongani took to his timeline to share a statement dismissing the claims.

"Bongani was involved in an altercation while assisting a woman being assaulted by her partner in the early hours of October 27," it said.

"Misleading reports like these foster misunderstanding, mistrust and even social division, affecting Bongani's reputation and the Fassie brand's business relationships.

"Given the significant strides Bongani has made to restore his public image, we emphasise the need for news organisations to adhere to rigorous standards of fact-checking and transparency.

"We respectfully request privacy as we address this matter through appropriate legal channels."

