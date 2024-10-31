All six Bitou beaches retain Blue Flag status
All six of the Bitou municipality’s biggest assets retained their Blue Flag beach status this week, with Robberg 5 and Lookout Beach receiving special awards celebrating 15 and 10 years, respectively, in the programme.
The special recognition was delivered by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) during its annual prize giving on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.