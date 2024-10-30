Veeplaas floodplain residents await news on relocation
Desperate shack-dwellers hope premier Oscar Mabuyane will deliver on his promise
The small community of Cleary Park, an informal settlement on the banks of the Chatty River, has been forced to rebuild itself several times in the past.
Living below the flood line of Veeplaas means that heavy rain and rising waters have destroyed their homes on numerous occasions...
