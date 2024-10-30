News

Sewage engulfs South End garden, pool and bedroom

Family left wondering whether municipality will deign to suction up foul-smelling mess, let alone compensate them for their cleanup efforts

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 October 2024

A hard-pressed South End household has been left to clean up the mess after a municipal sewerage line burst and foul effluent filled their garden, their pool, and even ran into one of the bedrooms.

The sewerage pipe in Webber Street has apparently been fixed and the sewage has subsided, but the pool, which was empty when the debacle unfolded on Saturday, is still full to the brim with stinking sewage...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Len Cloete remains in wheelchair and struggles with speech three years after ...
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...

Most Read