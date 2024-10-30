Sewage engulfs South End garden, pool and bedroom
Family left wondering whether municipality will deign to suction up foul-smelling mess, let alone compensate them for their cleanup efforts
A hard-pressed South End household has been left to clean up the mess after a municipal sewerage line burst and foul effluent filled their garden, their pool, and even ran into one of the bedrooms.
The sewerage pipe in Webber Street has apparently been fixed and the sewage has subsided, but the pool, which was empty when the debacle unfolded on Saturday, is still full to the brim with stinking sewage...
