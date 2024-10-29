The home affairs department says it will criminally charge Chidimma Adetshina and her mother for identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.
Her identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits and withdrew from the pageant.
Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting as it was ignored by Chidimma and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.
“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.
Listen to the ministry:
LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identify fraud, withdraw documents
Department ropes in Hawks and Interpol
Audio producer
Image: SUPPLIED
The home affairs department says it will criminally charge Chidimma Adetshina and her mother for identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.
Her identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits and withdrew from the pageant.
Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting as it was ignored by Chidimma and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.
“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.
Listen to the ministry:
The department wrote to Adetshina and her mom asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirmed. The deadline was Monday. Their documents will now be withdrawn.
Adetshina is set to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe finale in Mexico City next month after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.
The deputy minister said it is working with Interpol which supports South Africa to tackle international crime, on the case.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News