J-Bay residents fume over removal of four-way stop
Jeffreys Bay residents are up in arms over the sudden removal, by provincial traffic authorities, of a four-way stop on a busy road passing through the coastal town.
After years of signing petitions and writing letters over their road safety concerns, residents were happy when the Kouga Municipality finally installed the stop on the R102, at the intersection with Jakaranda Street, about two months ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.