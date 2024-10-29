Fourteen suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case
Suspects were in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Krugersdorp
Image: Werner Hills
TimesLIVE
