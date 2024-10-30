News

Gift of the Givers helps out in Knysna after water outage

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 30 October 2024

The Knysna municipality has turned to Gift of the Givers to provide water to six communities in the town.

On Friday, several communities experienced water outages after a pump broke at a water station...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Len Cloete remains in wheelchair and struggles with speech three years after ...
Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...

Most Read