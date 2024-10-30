Gift of the Givers helps out in Knysna after water outage
The Knysna municipality has turned to Gift of the Givers to provide water to six communities in the town.
On Friday, several communities experienced water outages after a pump broke at a water station...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.