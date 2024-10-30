Colleges must cater to demands of job market, says deputy minister
Higher education deputy minister Mimmy Gondwe has encouraged TVET colleges to align courses with the critical skills list after an auditor-general report flagged a misalignment between the focus of colleges and high-demand occupations.
Gondwe said courses needed to align with the market’s needs to deal with unemployment...
