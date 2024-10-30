Body recovered believed to be that of delivery driver
Gqeberha Police K9 Search and Rescue teams recovered a body believed to be that of a delivery bike driver who went missing at the 3rd Avenue Dip in Newton Park on Tuesday night.
It is alleged that he was swept off the bridge by a strong current brought on by heavy rainfall in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.