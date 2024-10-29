News

Snake antivenom stocks ‘dangerously low’

By Brandon Nel - 29 October 2024

Stocks of snake antivenom have slithered to dangerously low levels in Nelson Mandela Bay.

With the snake season in full swing, experts are concerned that victims may not receive the necessary help if they are bitten by a snake...

