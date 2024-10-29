Rhodes scientist wins grant to develop innovative device

Rhodes University PhD student and co-founder of Pro’land Biotech, Ntobeko Songcata, who grew up in a rural village facing hardships and once had no ambitions for education, has been awarded the SAB Foundation’s start-up grant valued at R700,000.
Pro’land Biotech founders Charles Arineitwe and Songcata were among 23 finalists announced by the foundation in September in the annual Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.
The foundation awarded more than R18m to the 23 innovative entrepreneurs on October 10 in Johannesburg.
Pro’land Biotech developed PetriCam, a device that provides scalable and real-time analysis of microbial organisms for various industries, including environmental monitoring and pharmaceutical quality control.
It was developed at the university’s Biotechnology Innovation Centre (RUBIC).
It aims to revolutionise research diagnostics and industrial applications.
Living in Makhanda, Songcata, 29, from Libode, said he doubted the project he started working on during Covid-19 would win.
The first round for funding was on September 10, when 6,000 businesses competed for an opportunity.
Thrilled to learn they had won the final in October, Songcata expressed mixed emotions, noting that working in biotechnology in the Eastern Cape could feel like a disadvantage.
“I have been trying to showcase the device’s advantages but few people understood the concept.
“Others said I must continue to work on it, but now there is SAB.
“They believed in me. I felt recognised and appreciated.”
A former Dimanda Senior Secondary School pupil, he was inspired to create the PetriCam during the Covid-19 pandemic when he saw that all resources were being redirected to address the crisis.
He said this led to many people succumbing to other illnesses they should not have died from.
He said there was a listeriosis outbreak in SA in 2017, and his device could have benefited government health facilities, food processing companies and arbiters.
In an hour, results can show if food was contaminated with specific bacteria, enabling businesses to identify potential illnesses in consumers.
He highlighted that, unlike in the private sector, the public health system faced longer wait times for test results — a problem their device aimed to solve.
“Every Wednesday, in the villages, the government sends transport vehicles to collect samples that would be sent to laboratories to be analysed.
“During Covid-19, they focused on Covid-19 samples.
“That is when I got the idea of making a low-cost device that would be affordable for clinics and public hospitals, the device would help your nurses and microbiologists.
“Instead of sending samples far away, this would help them quickly find out what sickness a person has.”
PetriCam has gained national and international recognition, including first prize in the Eastern Cape Innovation Challenge 2022/2023.
Winning that innovation challenge allowed the two to refine their prototype, which enabled them to be shortlisted as a top 12 African innovation finalist at the AIT Swiss-Africa Conference in Nigeria.
Songcata said that life was not always smooth sailing, and encouraged others to pursue their dreams persistently, no matter the rejections or obstacles along the way.
After matric in 2016, he had no idea what to study, saying he had never liked going to school.
“My mother was not well off so I ended up living with my father. But I would beg for food from house to house.
“I went to school when I was young to beg for food,” he said.
“My [paternal] grandfather saw what was happening, he took me in and raised me.
“When my mother died I was in grade 2, I stopped going to school for about three years.”
The SAB Foundation’s Social Innovation Awards programme provides challenge funding and customised mentorship to innovators developing solutions for social issues in SA.
Prizes range from R300,000 to R1.3m.
SAB Foundation executive director Bridgit Evans said the awards supported entrepreneurs developing impactful solutions.
“These capable innovators will receive comprehensive support, including funding, business mentorship, coaching and access to mental health resources.” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Rhodes scientist wins grant to develop innovative device
Pro’land Biotech co-founder awarded R700,000 from SAB Foundation
Image: SUPPLIED
