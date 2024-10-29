The owner of a four-month-old American bully puppy was arrested for animal cruelty after paying to have the dog's ears cropped at his home in Edgemead, Cape Town.
Owner arrested for cruelty after cropping puppy's ears in Cape Town
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The owner of a four-month-old American bully puppy was arrested for animal cruelty after paying to have the dog's ears cropped at his home in Edgemead, Cape Town.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA launched an investigation after being informed the puppy had intact ears but days later they had been cropped.
“Through inquiry, the owner admitted to hiring a third party for R3,500 to perform the ear cropping in his home. The owner informed inspector [Werner] Taljaard the procedure took place in his entertainment room and lasted about an hour,” said the SPCA.
The owner was arrested and detained at Bothasig police station while the puppy was taken for veterinary examination.
“No-one is above the law and those who think it is legal to crop ears will be arrested and charged for animal cruelty. Ear cropping and tail docking is illegal and a criminal offence,” said SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.
In terms of the Animals Protection Act, it was a criminal offence to maim any animal. Maiming is defined as causing permanent and unnecessary harm by disfiguring an animal or removing a body part.
The South African Veterinary Council prohibits veterinarians from ear cropping for cosmetic purposes, classifying such actions as unethical, said the SPCA.
