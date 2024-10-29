Fishwater Flats pumping poorly treated sewage into ocean
Metro working hard to repair Bay’s biggest wastewater works but quality right now just 39%
Devastated by theft and vandalism, Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest sewage treatment plant is operating at a fraction of its capacity.
A private security team is in place at the Fishwater Flats Waste Water Treatment Works, and the municipality is working to fix and replace the damaged infrastructure and severed electricity lines...
