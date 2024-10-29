Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging 3-million monthly viewers.
Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite
Image: Kirsty Dinkelman
The family of South African conservationist Dingo Graham Dinkelman have confirmed his death at the age of 44.
The wildlife crusader, whose videos of him handling crocodiles, snakes and African animals propelled him to YouTube fame, died on Saturday after a month in ICU in an induced coma following a snake bite.
“Tragically an allergy to snake venom resulted in anaphylactic shock after he was bitten by a green mamba at our home in September,” said his wife Kirsty Dinkelman.
She pledged to continue his work with their children Taylor, 14, Maddy, 12, and Rex, 9.
“Sharing his passion for all creatures, we will continue his legacy, promoting conservation and continuing to share his sense of awe and wonder with the world. His presence brought so much warmth, love, passion and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him and supported him.”
Image: Kirsty Dinkelman
Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging 3-million monthly viewers.
Featured in his videos are dehorning rhino, collaring elephants, relocating lions and working with some of the planet’s most threatened species, including the pangolin and brown hyena. He also ran specialist breeding programmes for endangered reptiles and amphibians, and hosted wildlife training programmes.
Beyond the online world, he ran a Wildlife Club for children in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal. He and his team also put on animal exhibitions and interactions around the province, including many school shows, as well as establishing ‘Voluntourism: Dingo’s Africa Experience’, which welcomed visitors from across the world to participate in conservation efforts. He also presented at international conservation events.
His widow recalled Dingo once said: “My kids are fortunate to live life in the African bush, enjoying experiences that very few others have experienced, particularly from such a young age, and they’ve always wanted to share this with other kids. Our conservation efforts, everything we’re doing to save the natural environment, means nothing if the next generation doesn’t get involved. I can take it so far with my wildlife videos, but for kids to hear and see it being done by people their own age, I feel it can make an even bigger impact.”
TimesLIVE
