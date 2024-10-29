A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe beauty pageant

Guinea
As the 73rd Miss Universe competition approaches, 19 African contestants are ready to showcase their talents, cultures and advocacies in Mexico in November.
This year's pageant features representatives from various countries, each with unique stories and aspirations.
Angola
Angola will be aiming for a comeback as Nelma Tchissola Ferreira will be representing the country at this year's pageant. The 26-year-old previously competed in the 2018 Miss World but went unplaced. Angola has a rich history in Miss Universe, having won the crown in 2011 with Leila Lopes. However, the country hasn’t placed since then , leaving Ferreira with the opportunity to reignite Angola’s success on this prestigious stage.
Cameroon
Noura Raïssa Njikam was crowned Miss Cameroon 2024 during a ceremony in Yaoundé. Njikam succeeded Princess Issié and also won the People’s Choice Award, obtaining the highest number of online votes. This year’s competition focused on combating violence against women and young girls, a cause that is very important to her.
Botswana
Returning after a hiatus, Thanolo Keutlwile, a 28-year-old medical doctor, will represent Botswana. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of Mpule Kwelagobe, the first African woman to win Miss Universe in 1999, as Botswana returns to the competition after an 11-year absence.
Democratic Republic of Congo
Ilda Amani, a menstrual health advocate, seeks to empower women as she represents the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DRC has a storied history in pageantry, having placed as second runner-up in 1985 and in the top 10 in 1986.
Ivory Coast
Marie-Emmanuelle Diamala, a 20-year-old student, represents Ivory Coast for only the second time in Miss Universe history. With a passion for environmental conservation and community development, she hails from Sud-Comoé.
Egypt
Logina Salah, a 34-year-old mother and influencer, will represent Egypt. Based in Dubai but of Egyptian descent, Salah is also a model, makeup artist and vitiligo advocate. Despite Egypt’s lack of placement in Miss Universe, her unique background and talents could make a difference.
Eritrea
Eritrea is participating for the first time in the Miss Universe pageant with Snit Tewoldemedhin, a 25-year-old neuroscience graduate and certified Lead Guide at a Montessori school. An advocate for children with learning disabilities, Snit previously won the title of Miss Africa USA in 2023.
Equatorial Guinea
Diana Dashaira Mouhafo, 24, represents Equatorial Guinea, which has competed in Miss Universe since 2019. She hopes to be her nation’s first semifinalist in the competition.
Guinea
Nene Mariama Saran Bah will represent Guinea. Previously Miss World Guinea, she placed among the top 40 in Miss World 2021/22 and is actively involved in humanitarian causes through her NGO, focusing on helping disadvantaged children.
Kenya
Irene Ng'endo Mukii, crowned Miss Universe Kenya, returns to the pageant after a two-year hiatus. Aged 26, she has previously held the title of Miss Africa 2019 and placed in the Top 21 of Miss Grand International 2020. Mukii aims to bring the crown home, building on Kenya’s past successes.
Mauritius
Vishakha Tania René, a 28-year-old project manager and model with 10 years' experience, represents Mauritius. She is passionate about manga, anime and Japanese culture, reflecting a resilient and optimistic outlook on life.
Namibia
Prisca Anyolo, 28, will represent Namibia. With a background in journalism and media technologies, she hopes to become her nation's first back-to-back semifinalist, as Namibia previously won Miss Universe in 1992.
Nigeria
Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina represents Nigeria after a unique journey. Initially entering the Miss South Africa pageant, she withdrew due to citizenship issues. After winning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma hopes to make a significant impact, as Nigeria has only placed twice in the competition’s history.
Senegal
Fatou Bintou Gueye, originally the first runner-up at the official Miss Senegal pageant, will represent Senegal at Miss Universe 2024. This marks only the fourth time Senegal has competed, with previous participations in 1974, 1985 and 1987.
Somalia
Khadija Omar will be the first hijabi woman to represent Somalia at Miss Universe. Born in the Hagadera refugee camp in Kenya, Khadija emigrated to Canada in 2010 and now uses her platform as a beauty influencer to advocate for inclusivity.
South Africa
Mia le Roux, the first hearing-impaired Miss South Africa, represents her country, which has won the Miss Universe crown three times. With her cochlear implant, Mia is set to continue South Africa’s legacy of success.
Tanzania
Judith Peter Ngusa, crowned Miss Universe Tanzania 2024, is returning after a four-year absence. A post-partum health activist, Judith has previously competed in Miss United Nations 2022, where she won the title, and aims to elevate Tanzania’s presence in Miss Universe.
Zambia
Brandina Lubuli, a 28-year-old advocate for women and children’s rights, represents Zambia. This year marks Zambia’s first participation since 2018, and Brandina is the first-ever mother and married woman to compete for the title.
Zimbabwe
Sakhile Dube, who previously represented Zimbabwe at Miss Earth 2022 and Miss Supranational 2023, aims to improve Zimbabwe’s standing in the Miss Universe competition, having only placed once before.
As the competition unfolds, these representatives will not only showcase their beauty and poise but also their commitment to social issues and cultural representation, making the 73rd Miss Universe a celebration of diversity and empowerment across Africa.
