Severe staff shortages crippling Nelson Mandela Bay EMS
Offline dispatch system, prolonged blackout and trolley shortage among numerous factors affecting response times
Emergency Medical Services personnel in Nelson Mandela Bay are understaffed and overworked, leading to longer waiting times for residents needing assistance.
The situation was made worse by a shutdown in their digital dispatch system, compelling headquarters to log emergency calls with pen and paper...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.