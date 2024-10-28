News

Sedgefield unveils beach wheelchair ahead of festive season

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 October 2024

The Sedgefield Business Chamber has supplied a beach-friendly wheelchair for the disabled before the festive season.

The R36,000 wheelchair was paraded on Friday at the Pilipili restaurant in Sedgefield...

