Plettenberg Bay’s township tapestry a tourism gem

Plettenberg Bay is renowned for its pristine beaches, vibrant marine life and outdoor adventures.
However, beyond its scenic beauty lies a rich cultural tapestry that is often overlooked — the townships.
According to Plett Tourism, promoting township tourism does not only enhance the visitor experience but provides significant economic benefits to informal businesses in the area.
Township tourism offers visitors an authentic glimpse into the daily lives, traditions and stories of local communities.
This is where tourists can be treated to authentic SA cuisine such as beef trotters and samp and beans, or get their hair braided at a salon operating from a container while listening to local gossip or watching Bollywood movies dubbed in isiZulu, or Portuguese films with Afrikaans voice-overs.
On Friday, Plett Tourism treated visitors to an authentic township experience as they crossed Qolweni Bridge to reach the Kwanokuthula township and Qolweni informal settlement.
Khayakazi Guzi, a tour guide from Ocean Blue Adventures, said they also provided luxury experiences, giving visitors a taste of both worlds.
Guzi said most people living in Kwanokuthula worked in the hospitality sector, government institutions and private companies, and those struggling to find employment created their own businesses to support themselves.
“We are a very safe and warm township made up of diverse people and cultures, with many hard workers, street vendors and small business owners,” Guzi said.
She said though the township had a lot of challenges such as having communal taps, group public toilets and constant fires when there was load-shedding season, community members worked together to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
“People who visit Qolweni are mostly international, but this is open for everyone, even locals and domestic guests.
“It’s important to learn about what people do in other townships that you don’t do in your town.
“It also broadens your network and horizon as you might meet people who could be of benefit to you in future,” Guzi said.
The second township that was visited on Friday was Kwanokuthula.
According to the tour guides, Vuyokazi Kitsi and Victoria Rowe of Idinga Tours, visitors will encounter a vibrant kasi lifestyle including every style of entertainment, from music and dance to theatre performances.
A tour with Idinga starts with visitors meeting at Mila’s Kitchen to begin their adventurous journey, experiencing first-hand the culture and richness of a true township experience.
“In Kwano you will find a diverse community; we have dogs running free in the streets, cows and goats, to people making fires outside to cook traditional meats and foods that black people love and enjoy.”
The tour might also include a visit to the market, a day of volunteering, an opportunity to be a teacher for a day, and lunch at Kasi Lyfestyle & Shisanyama before ending off at a local tavern.
Friday’s tour ended in Kranshoek, one of the oldest areas in Plettenberg Bay, for a Khoisan experience.
The tour also included a visit with senior Khoi and San chief Justin Barnardo.
