Get your geek on for the ultimate pop culture fest

Embrace your inner geek, dress up as your favourite character, and get ready for a two-day celebration of geekdom’s weirdest and hottest trends.
The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival is headed for Gqeberha, and this year’s 10th annual GQ Con.ect Geek Convention has been punted to be the best yet.
Organised by Tarryn Light Productions, the colourful event will take place at the Fairview Sports Centre on November 2 and 3.
The stalls, stage acts, games, cosplay, competitions and food trucks which have become hallmarks of the convention since its launch a decade ago, will be complemented by the return of SA cosplay legend Anzel Schultz, aka “Baka Sakura”.
The Capetonian won the master’s needlework division at Comic Con Cape Town in 2021, and also represented SA at the World Cosplay Summit 2023, as well as at the Gamers8 Cosplay Cup in 2022 and 2023.
Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game.
Schultz, making her second Con.ect appearance, will be a special guest judge at the cosplay competition on the Sunday, and fans will have the opportunity to meet her during a photo signing session.
Also included in the programme are stage acts by the School of Aikido, Urban Playground Parkour, local K-pop dancer Kayleen Lottering, and songs from returning emcee Tarryn Light.
There will be a competition for children aged between five and 15 on Saturday, and a free introduction session to the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons at the main stage.
Local cosplayers — or anyone wanting to dress up — will get a chance to strut their stuff during the cosplay masquerade, while the ever-popular geek quiz, hosted by Triple M Productions, will take place on the main stage on both days, with the winning team walking away with some great prizes.
The Con.ect Hot Sauce Challenge, hosted by Chilli Changas, is also a hot-ticket item on the main stage on the Sunday.
E-Kings Gaming, meanwhile, will be showcasing the growth and development of gaming favourites such as the Tekken franchise and more at the Gaming Through the Ages station.
Amazing prizes can be won by those who have what it takes to play, from Tekken 3 through 8.
Also up for grabs is a custom-built Con.ect arcade machine, valued at R5,000.
Interested players can play for free on Saturday and sign up for the singles elimination tournament on Sunday at R100 per entry.
Another convention must is the tabletop gaming arena, hosted by The Den and Unplug Yourself, where con-goers can learn to play a variety of different board and card games.
Spot prizes for Pokémon and Magic the Gathering casual play will be awarded.
Con.ect organiser Light said this year’s event would be elevated by the presence of conference-style boxes as a means of preparing con-goers for the full convention planned for 2025.
“We hope to elevate, grow and expand this event with even more interesting events, competitions and merchandise.
“At the same time, we want to ensure that we continue to offer our artists, cosplayers and con-goers a safe space to enjoy and express themselves.”
This year, Con.ect has teamed up with GES Cosplay, the organisers of the cosplay competitions for Comic Con Africa, to further enhance its stature and provide a platform for Eastern Cape cosplayers to test their skills.
