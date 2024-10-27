In a significant development for the community, 39 residents of an informal settlement in Kariega have received new homes through the Doornhoek project, initiated by the Eastern Cape human settlements department.
The announcement of the beneficiaries was made during a visit by human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi on Friday.
One of the beneficiaries, widow Maria Jacobs, 78, who has been living in a shack with a daughter and two grandchildren, said she was grateful.
“Life was not easy the shack but thank you to the community for their support.
“I am grateful to the department of human settlements for the house that I have received, that I have awaited for a long time, with furniture in and everything.”
Lusithi said she and her team were visiting as part of her service delivery mandate.
“We are in Doornhoek to deliver 39 houses where we are prioritising the elderly, people living with disabilities and child-headed households.
“We are here to restore dignity.
“This was one of our recently unblocked projects to ensure we are prioritising the most vulnerable in our society.”
Lusithi also planted a tree at Jacobs’ new house in partnership with the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
This was part of a programme to plant trees at all human settlements projects.
It is aimed at improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, increasing food security, and empowering communities through skills development and job creation.
The aim is that the tree-planting programme, centred on indigenous and fruit-bearing species, will reach 1,000 households in Nelson Mandela Bay in the 2024/2025 financial year.
Kariega shack dwellers receive new homes
Human settlements hands over house keys to 39 Doornhoek informal settlement residents and partners to plant trees too
