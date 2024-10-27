Armed robbers seize cash from Greenacres store
Armed robbers escaped with cash from a Greenacres clothing store on Saturday after holding up a cashier.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said one suspect had allegedly entered the store at 10am and browsed briefly before leaving...
