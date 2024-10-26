Nelson Mandela Bay council rejects disaster report amid criticism of emergency preparedness
The Nelson Mandela Bay council rejected a report on Friday that would give mayor Gary van Niekerk the powers to authorise spending on repairs to areas hit by this week's flooding disaster.
A report presented by acting city boss Mandla George detailed the extent of infrastructure damage in the city and the funds required to conduct repairs...
