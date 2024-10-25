A warrant of arrest has been issued for Longwe Twala after he was a no-show at the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday.
It is believed his sister is expected to lay a new charge.
In September, Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000. He was released from custody on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and determined to attend all court proceedings”.
It is alleged Longwe stole a phone from his sister this week. He stayed with his sister as his bail conditions required.
The sister is apparently going to open a case of theft.
Longwe's father Chicco was contacted by TshisaLIVE but hung up.
This story will be updated when the National Prosecuting Authority comments.
Arrest warrant for Longwe Twala after he fails to turn up at court
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
