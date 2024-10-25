Three linked to Greenacres jewellery store heist nabbed in KZN
Three suspects linked to a jewellery store heist in Gqeberha in September are expected to apply for bail in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday, following their arrests in KwaZulu-Natal.
Olwethu Makhanya, Nkululeko Mthembu and Sabelo Wonderboy Maphumulo briefly took to the dock on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.