Seven in court after robbery at jewellery store in Clearwater Mall

Seven men who were arrested shortly after a jewellery store in Clearwater Mall was burgled on Tuesday, appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Phephe Shembe, 27, Thabang Dlangisa, 36, Sanele Mlambo, 27, Nkululeko Mzimela, 32, Phumlani Thusi, 30, Nkosinathi Mthembu, 36, and Sihle Ngidi, 33, are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, possession of firearms and malicious damage to property, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
It is alleged that just after 2pm on Tuesday, the accused stormed into a jewellery store in Clearwater Mall, pointed firearms at staff members and used hammers to break the display cabinets housing jewellery.
They also allegedly opened the safe to take more jewellery.
When leaving the mall, the suspects were met by the police and security personnel, and a shoot-out ensued.
Four of the accused were arrested near the mall. Three others were caught in Dobsonville, Soweto.
The matter was postponed to next Thursday for the accused to appoint legal representatives.
Meanwhile, the GM for Clearwater Mall, Prianka Singh-Rogers, said they had implemented additional security measures and continued to work closely with police and their security service provider to ensure the safety of all stakeholders.
“Clearwater Mall is open and trading as usual. The safety and security of our shoppers, tenants and staff is our priority,” Singh-Rogers said.
Image: SAPS
