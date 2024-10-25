Protection rackets delaying Nelson Mandela Bay housing projects, legislature outreach hears
In one incident, contractor locked in container and forced to transfer money
A contractor was held captive in a container in Motherwell and forced to transfer money into an account as part of an extortion scheme.
This is one example of why government housing projects are delayed in Nelson Mandela Bay, with extortionists demanding protection fees...
