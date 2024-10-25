News

Nonprofit brings a little love to moms at Dora Nginza

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 25 October 2024

Expectant moms at Dora Nginza Hospital who might have missed out on the joys of a traditional baby shower can now look forward to something special.

Baby Shower gift bags have lovingly been put together by Love Story, a charity aimed at meeting the needs and showing love to communities in and around Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Impacting Africa, Making Waves in Europe: Adbot’s AI-Powered AdTech Success
Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni

Most Read