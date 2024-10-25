Mount Road police station fridge ‘stolen’ from under cops’ noses
Mount Road police have been left scratching their heads as to how someone was able to walk out of the police station carrying a fridge without anyone noticing.
The fridge was allegedly stolen from the fifth floor of the Mount Road police station earlier in October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.