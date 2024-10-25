Knysna man jailed for beating wife to death on Christmas Day
A Knysna man who beat his wife with a metal rod on Christmas Day in 2023 and then left her to die next to him in bed that night, has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment.
Before the court handed down sentence on Thursday, the heartbreaking evidence of how the lives of four young children had been uprooted following their mother’s murder at the hands of their father was heard...
