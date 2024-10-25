Hundreds of Motherwell informal settlement residents homeless after floods
Hundreds of residents in a Motherwell informal settlement are desperate for new accommodation after their homes were flooded with stormwater and sewage during the storms this week.
The residents are being accommodated in two churches in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.