News

Hundreds of Motherwell informal settlement residents homeless after floods

By Andisa Bonani - 25 October 2024

Hundreds of residents in a Motherwell informal settlement are desperate for new accommodation after their homes were flooded with stormwater and sewage during the storms this week.

The residents are being accommodated in two churches in the area...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Impacting Africa, Making Waves in Europe: Adbot’s AI-Powered AdTech Success
Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni

Most Read