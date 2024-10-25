Gqeberha artist excited to raise curtain for Amanda Black
Walmer’s MaNdlovu to perform with award-winning singer at Afrika Unite festival in East London
A Gqeberha artist who has performed countrywide has put her selection to open for renowned SA musician Amanda Black at the top of her list of achievements.
Overwhelmed by the support she received online leading up to her selection for Black’s performance in the Afrika Unite Cultural Festival, Nobesuthu MaNdlovu said she hoped to inspire the township youth to reach for their dreams...
