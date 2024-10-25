Environmentalist puts actions into words with new book
A Nelson Mandela Bay man is playing a pivotal role in educating the younger generation about the importance of looking after the environment through the pages of his new book.
The Founder of the Giving Them Wings Foundation, and The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year 2024 civil society category winner, Siya Ntsumpa, is now preparing to launch his book, The Way We Do Things...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.