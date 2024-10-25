Yet another e-hailing driver has been attacked in the city, with the man stabbed in the chest as he dropped off clients in North End recently.
It is alleged that a scuffle ensued when one of the passengers in his vehicle tried to steal his cellphone.
After stabbing the driver, the suspects fled with his phone.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of robbery and attempted murder was under investigation.
Janse van Rensburg said though the incident occurred on Friday last week, it was only reported to officers at the Mount Road police station on Thursday.
“At about 6.45pm on Friday October 18, the e-hailer driver dropped off clients in Kirkwood Street, North End,” she said.
“The one client was sitting in the front and as he exited the vehicle, he attempted to grab the cellphone on the dashboard.
“The suspect could not remove it at first as it was fixed to the dashboard.
“The complainant and the suspect had a scuffle, and the complainant was stabbed in the chest.
“The suspects fled.”
Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was ongoing.
E-hailer stabbed for cellphone in North End
Image: FILE
