Cops accused of trying to buy murder docket due in court in November
The trial of two Nelson Mandela Bay police officers, accused of trying to buy a double murder docket from a colleague, is set to continue in November.
Warrant Officer Richard Ntokozo Zungu and Sergeant Luyanda Maneli made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, where their corruption trial was set to continue...
