Nelson Mandela Bay residents took advantage of the Taking the Legislature to the People on Wednesday to call for more job opportunities in the city and clinics.
Residents were meant to ask questions on a report of economic development portfolio committee chair Mawethu Rune’s visit to the Coega Development Corporation.
Instead, several people raised concerns about a shortage of work in the city.
Taking the Legislature to the People is in Despatch this week.
Walmer township resident Nkosinathi Ludada said the government encouraged the establishment of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) but failed to support them.
“SMMEs help fight the high unemployment rate faced in the province but the government does not support them.
“Instead, many business ventures are closing down because people don’t get the necessary training and skills to run an enterprise even though they have good business ideas”
Bayland resident Zolani Mbombo said they needed a mobile clinic in their area.
“The elderly have to start queuing from 6am to get assistance because there are usually too many people from different areas who go to one clinic.”
Mbombo said the influx attracted criminals who robbed people of their cellphones and money while they waited for assistance.
“These are young people who grew up in front of us in the community and the poverty back at home led them to criminality,” Mbombo said.
Economic development MEC Nonkqubela Peters said the government spent millions of rand on black SMMEs, especially in the Bay.
“This means people are employed in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Coega provided contracts worth over R500m to black-owned SMMEs in the previous financial year.”
Her statements caused a commotion from the audience, prompting speaker Helen Sauls-August to warn them against howling when someone was on the podium.
HeraldLIVE
Residents call for more jobs and clinics at legislature open event
Image: Eugene Coetzee
HeraldLIVE
