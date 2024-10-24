Two days after a flash flood hit Nelson Mandela Bay, several roads remained closed in the city on Thursday afternoon due to the damage caused.
Heavy rains at the start of the week brought chaos to the Bay, flooding homes, bridges and roads, and causing major traffic issues.
It also claimed the lives of at least four people.
The SA Weather Service said the worst was over.
According to the municipality, several roads remain closed, including:
- The intersection at Cuyler Bridge and Kruisrivier Road;
- Cuyler Bridge itself;
- Fourie Street between Buys and Webber streets in De Mist;
- The intersection at Durban Street and Gibbon Road in Kariega;
- Matomela Street in Kwazakhele;
- The intersection at Ponana Tini and Matanzima roads in KwaNobuhle;
- The Third Avenue dip in Newton Park;
- Main Road in Old Bethelsdorp;
- Calpurnia Road in Sanctor;
- 22nd Avenue, KwaLanga; and
- Fourie Street in Westering.
“We encourage motorists to drive carefully when navigating the roads as there is still debris present,” the municipality said in a statement.
HeraldLIVE
Motorists advised to avoid certain roads after Nelson Mandela Bay flash floods
Image: WERNER HILLS
Two days after a flash flood hit Nelson Mandela Bay, several roads remained closed in the city on Thursday afternoon due to the damage caused.
Heavy rains at the start of the week brought chaos to the Bay, flooding homes, bridges and roads, and causing major traffic issues.
It also claimed the lives of at least four people.
The SA Weather Service said the worst was over.
According to the municipality, several roads remain closed, including:
“We encourage motorists to drive carefully when navigating the roads as there is still debris present,” the municipality said in a statement.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News