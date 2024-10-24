Humansdorp pupil stabbed to death at school
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a violent brawl between multiple pupils at a Humansdorp school on Wednesday.
The row erupted just after 11am, in full view of shocked classmates, and quickly escalated to a point where knives were drawn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.