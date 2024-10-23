Suspected killer of Gqeberha cop appears in court
A Zwide man accused of fatally stabbing a police officer in September is expected to bring a formal bail application when he returns to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court next week.
Akhona Zamxaka, 28, briefly took to the dock on Wednesday after his arrest last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.