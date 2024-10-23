News

Suspected killer of Gqeberha cop appears in court

By Riaan Marais - 23 October 2024

A Zwide man accused of fatally stabbing a police officer in September is expected to bring a formal bail application when he returns to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court next week.

Akhona Zamxaka, 28, briefly took to the dock on Wednesday after his arrest last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
24-year-old saves dog from drowning in a Kariega floods

Most Read