Life in jail for man who set shack of former lover on fire

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Artwell Ndlovu to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Vivian Ndebele in Zandspruit in 2022.

Ndlovu, 41, was also handed an additional 32-year sentence for other charges related to the incident, to be served concurrently with the life sentence.



“Ndlovu and the deceased had previously been in a romantic relationship which ended before the tragic events of October 16 2022,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.



She said investigations led by Sgt Edwin Lamola revealed Ndebele, 31, had begun seeing another man.



“Enraged by the break-up, Ndlovu bought petrol and went to her residence, where she lived with two others. He poured petrol over the shack and set it on fire while the victims were inside.”

Though Ndebele was rescued after screaming for help, she sustained severe burns and was taken to hospital, where she died two days later.

Ndlovu was apprehended by community members and handed over to the police, leading to his arrest. He was convicted by judge Mohamed Ismail on charges of murder, attempted murder, arson and illegal entry into South Africa.

“State advocate Cobus Ehlers highlighted aggravating factors, stressing that Ndlovu had killed the mother of his child, leaving the child effectively orphaned. Ehlers underscored the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa and the harmful effects of toxic masculinity,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE