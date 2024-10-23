GALLERY | Brave rescue of dog caught on camera

On Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Asivelele Gijana risked his life to save a dog from drowning after it was swept away in a flood-swollen stormwater canal in De Mist, Kariega.
Gijana did not hesitate to assist when a resident, who had been watching in stunned disbelief as the water levels rose, started screaming for help after spotting a dog struggling in the water.
Wearing a raincoat, Gijana started running along the side of the canal.
When he saw it was safe, he leant forward into the water and pulled out the black Doberman, which licked his face in gratitude.
Herald photographer Werner Hills was there to capture the heroic rescue.
