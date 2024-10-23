News

Five killed in mass shooting in New Brighton

By Brandon Nel - 23 October 2024

At least five people were killed in a mass shooting in New Brighton on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident occurred in a shack in the Chris Hani informal settlement...

