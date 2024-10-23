Devastation as heavy rains batter Nelson Mandela Bay again
Recurring nightmare
Homes flooded, cars abandoned, pupils unable to attend school and a widespread blackout — Nelson Mandela Bay residents have relived a harrowing nightmare.
Just months after thousands of people across the metro lost their houses and their belongings, with at least 10 people dying as a result of the June flooding disaster, mass evacuations had to take place again on Tuesday as vast areas became waterlogged. ..
