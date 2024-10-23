Death toll of flood aftermath rises to four
A middle-aged man has became the latest casualty of the devastating floods which wreaked havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay this week, bringing the death toll to four.
The municipality on Wednesday confirmed that at least three people had died, though The Herald knows of four incidents...
