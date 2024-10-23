News

Comedian to perform in Gqeberha after whirlwind six-country tour

Show focuses on how international audiences react to SA references and humour

By Herald Reporter - 23 October 2024

Award-winning SA comedian Dalin Oliver has returned home after a whirlwind six-country, 13-city tour across Europe and the UK, and he’s gearing up to bring the laughs to audiences in Gqeberha with his latest one-man show, 90 Day Comedian.

Hot off the international comedy circuit, Oliver started the tour in Johannesburg, has already visited Durban and Paarl, and is still heading to East London, Gqeberha, and Cape Town...

