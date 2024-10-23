A ninth suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged diamond ponzi scam linked to businessman Louis Liebenberg.
Liebenberg and his wife Dezzi were arrested on Tuesday night at popular Benoni, Gauteng eatery Tonino's.
The arrest of six more suspects followed between then and early Wednesday morning.
Shortly before lunch time on Wednesday, the Hawks confirmed the ninth arrest.
"A prosecution guided multidisciplinary operation led by Northern Cape Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit has resulted in the arrest of nine suspects after the arrest of the last suspect who was traced this morning and arrested," said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
Alleged diamond investment scam: Ninth suspect arrested
Image: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier
"The suspects were arrested in Gauteng and North West."
"The syndicate is alleged to be involved in dealing with unpolished diamonds and fraud. The mastermind/leader allegedly advertised unpolished diamonds on social media and invited potential investors to invest in his alleged diamond dealing business, with a promise of a lucrative return which never materialised.
"The investors were allegedly scammed of more than R4bn since 2019," Mogale said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.
