Young man rescues dog from drowning in Kariega
There was loud applause as a young man rescued a dog from drowning after it was swept away in a flood-swollen storm water canal in De Mist, Kariega, on Tuesday morning.
Asivelele Gijana, 24, did not hesitate to assist when a community member, who had been watching in stunned disbelief as the water levels rose, started screaming for help after spotting a dog struggling in the water...
